Masari (MSR) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Masari has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $906,025.51 and approximately $3,773.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,780.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.60 or 0.06637090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.01297228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00354591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00133049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00622293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00332303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00257058 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.