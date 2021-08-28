Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Lowered by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.99. 928,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

