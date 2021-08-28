Master Contract Token Market Cap Tops $213,070.74 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $213,070.74 and $74,078.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.