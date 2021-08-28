Master Contract Token Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $201,908.28 and $55,134.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.60 or 0.06637090 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00133049 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

