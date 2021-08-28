Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,334 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $268,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

NYSE MA traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $355.73. 3,698,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

