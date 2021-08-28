Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $172,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 95,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 254,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 109.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 51,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,993 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 438,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

