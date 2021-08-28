Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

