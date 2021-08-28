Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,404 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.07% of Matinas BioPharma worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTNB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 931,447 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma stock remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 931,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTNB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

