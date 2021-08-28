Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $323.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

