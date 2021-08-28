Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $103.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $427,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

