McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 36.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. MKM Partners boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

NYSE MCD opened at $237.48 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

