Mchain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $80,561.99 and $19.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 69,412,600 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

