Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFCSF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of MFCSF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

