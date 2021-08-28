Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.20% of Medpace worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,203 shares of company stock worth $48,167,626. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $180.64 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

