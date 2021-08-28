Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,620 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $115,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

