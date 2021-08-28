Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 40.3% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $406,152.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00355431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,632,645 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

