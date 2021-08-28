Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 8,963 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

BIDU opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.30. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

