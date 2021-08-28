Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 25,640 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $103.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

