Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 6,352 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $6,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.39. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

