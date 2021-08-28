Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 1.94% of Ellomay Capital worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ellomay Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO opened at $28.44 on Friday. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.82 million, a P/E ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 34.67%.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

