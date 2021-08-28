Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,491 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,061,000 after buying an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,109,000 after acquiring an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

