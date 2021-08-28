Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $5.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

