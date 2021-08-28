Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,046 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.39% of Camtek worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $41.20 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

