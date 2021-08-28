Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

