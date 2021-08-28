Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,735 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.98% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,278,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 307,923 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 332,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $6,250,000.

CHIQ stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

