Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

SKYY stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

