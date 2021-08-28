Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $8.84 Million in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 835,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 4.40% of Innoviz Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVZ shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.