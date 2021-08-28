Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 4,246 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $267.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

