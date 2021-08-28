Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 6,199 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.53. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

