Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $11,282,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IACC opened at $9.71 on Friday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

