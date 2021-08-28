Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

