Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 126,552 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,552 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,818 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

