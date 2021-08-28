Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 3,958 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock opened at $419.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

