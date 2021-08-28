Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 6,299 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $321.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $322.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

