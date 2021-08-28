Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 70,695 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,545 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 70,695 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $146,627,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $87,589,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.