Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $355.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.