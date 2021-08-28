Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $24,042.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.12 or 0.00485439 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003300 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $551.93 or 0.01125167 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.