Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,716,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,389,000 after buying an additional 298,561 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,187,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,313,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 6,010,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

