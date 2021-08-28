MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,759. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

