Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mercury General by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 136,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

