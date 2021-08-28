Mercury Price Tops $0.0131 on Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $1,089.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00151006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.60 or 1.00175337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.74 or 0.06679649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.23 or 0.00996745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

