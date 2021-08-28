Metaverse ETP Market Cap Reaches $18.83 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $18.83 million and approximately $260,662.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.68 or 0.06647279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00132240 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,883,785 coins and its circulating supply is 78,883,687 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

