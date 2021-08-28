Meter Governance Reaches Market Cap of $5.32 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $53,264.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00004702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

