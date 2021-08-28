Method Finance (MTHD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,448.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $14,448.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,450,840 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

