Metis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Metis has traded 131.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $2.07 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.50 or 0.00029819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00106631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis (METIS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

