MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.