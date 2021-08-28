MicroMoney One Day Volume Tops $183,842.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $162,808.78 and $183,842.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00752941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00161485 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

