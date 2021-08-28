Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,880 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $155,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.03.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,994,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,254,191. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

