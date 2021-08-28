Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 278,673 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $75,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 223,716 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $60,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,017,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,900,919,000 after acquiring an additional 199,314 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

