Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

